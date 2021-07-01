Special GST Council meet soon to discuss compensation: Sitharaman

Mumbai :

Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, said that she had already assured all the stakeholders about convening a special session in which every issue related to GST compensation would be discussed in detail.

To a question about Karnataka's GST compensation, she said that every state's compensation will be worked out.

"At this juncture, I cannot give you these figures off the cuff. These are amounts, which are determined based on a formula, which was arrived at last year and that is the basis on which the distribution will start," she said.

Responding to another question, the Finance Minister asserted that the supply of anti-Covid vaccines across the country is well managed and no citizen needs to worry about their vaccination. "It is our (Centre) commitment to vaccinate each and every citizen of this country," she said.