Vodafone Idea's auditors raise concern over its 'going concern' status

Mumbai :

In its notes to the financial results for FY21 and the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said that the group has incurred losses of Rs 44,233.1 crore for the year ended March 31 and the net worth is negative. As at March 31, 2021, the total debt, including interest accrued but not due and AGR liability of the group stands at Rs 1.86 lakh crore.





Further, as a result of the rating downgrade, certain lenders had asked for increase of interest rates and additional margin money or security against existing facilities. The group has exchanged correspondences and continues to be in discussion with the lenders for the next steps or waivers.





Citing the notes, the auditors said that: "The company's financial performance has impacted its ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle or refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, which along with its financial condition is resulting in material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the company's ability to make the payments mentioned therein and continue as a going concern."





They noted that the assumption of going concern is dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required in line with the approval by the company's board of directors in its meeting on September 4, 2020, successful negotiations with lenders on continued support, refinancing of debts, monetisation of certain assets, outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court and clarity of the next installment amount, acceptance of its deferment request by DoT among others.





In his comments regarding the financial results Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited said: "We are in active discussion with potential investors for fund raising, to achieve our strategic intent."



