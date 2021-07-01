VE Commercial Vehicles reports sales of 2,438 units in Jun

New Delhi :

The company had sold 1,358 units in June 2020, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread the pandemic although easing of restrictions had started then.





Sales in Jun 2021 included 2,370 units of Eicher brand and 68 units of Volvo brand, the company said in a statement.





In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses posted sales of 1,760 units. It was at 1,016 units in June last year.





Exports of Eicher trucks and buses were at 610 units last month. It was at 305 units in June 2020, the statement added.





Volvo trucks and buses sales in June were at 68 units. It was at 37 units in the same month last year.