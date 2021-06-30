Hyundai rolls out 10 millionth car from facility in TN

Chennai :

The company's premium sports utility vehicle ALCAZAR formally rolled out of the assemblyline making it the 10 millionth car from the manufacturing unit. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the factory, signed on the bonnet of the car to mark the occasion.





''The historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll- out is a testimony to Hyundai's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. Furthermore, it showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant,'' Hyundai Motor India MD S S Kim said.





According to the company, the car major invested over USD 4 billion besides generating 2.50 lakh jobs since setting up the unit in 1998.





Hyundai began operations in Sriperumbudur in 1998 with the commissioning of the first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea.





''Today's launch of community-centric social value initiatives is one of the many programmes we have rolled out for the benefit of society. We thank all our customers who continue to believe in us and make Hyundai the most trusted smart mobility solutions provider,'' Kim, also the chief executive officer, said.





Hyundai Motor announced community social value initiatives for Tamil Nadu including inauguration of 'Dream Village Project-2'.





The construction of a child care centre aimed to benefit 500 people every year.





The launch of income-generation programme (dairy farming) for rural women to benefit 200 families in Kancheepuram district.





The one millionth car from the facility was rolled out in 2006 while the five millionth was in 2013.





In early 2020, the company surpassed the three million vehicle shipment by exporting to 88 countries and recorded multiple export milestones over the years.





Hyundai currently has 1,154 sales, 1,295 service outlets covering 862 cities, the statement added.