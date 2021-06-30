TVS ASL amps up digital services business via new subsidiary Ki Mobility

Chennai :

Touted as the country’s first full-stack O-to-O (online-to-offline) digital platform, Ki Mobility is set to offer quality, standardised and cost-effective service to vehicle owners of two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The online platform would raise funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore from Pratithi Investment Trust represented by trustee and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and SeaLink Capital Partners (SCP).





The digital platform would give automobile entrepreneurs an opportunity to increase business, gain access to high- quality parts with better margins, link with a large pool of suppliers, among others. “Launching Ki Mobility is a milestone moment in the Indian Automotive Aftermarket industry and equally a logical next step of our technology investments so far,” TVS Automobile Solutions, director, R Dinesh said.





“We will leverage the cutting edge technology solutions and create a digital ecosystem for over 20,000 entrepreneurs to enhance their future relevance,” he said.