Data analytics firm Ugam to hire over 1,300 this year

Chennai :

We are expanding our 3,000-person talent base by adding more than 1,300 analytics and technology professionals this year. We are specifically looking to fill opportunities in analytics, cloud, research, and marketing technology, the Coimbatore-headquartered company, founded in 2000, said in a statement on Tuesday.





This expansion will propel our momentum to meet the growing demand for this type of expertise across industries, which was driven largely by the acceleration of digital transformation since the onset of the pandemic, Sunil Mirani, co-founder and chief executive of Ugam was quoted in the statement.





Mirani said in the past seven months, Ugam has added over 1,200 people, taking the headcount to 3,000 now. These include analysts, software engineers, technical architects and technical leads, among others.





In 2019, Ugam, which helps enterprises make superior decisions and serving both business-to-business and business-to-consumer enterprises, was taken over by US-based Merkle, the data and analytics business arm of Dentsu Aegis Network.