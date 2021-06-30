ZF to invest EUR 200 mn to drive India biz

Chennai :

It also said a ‘Refresh India strategy’ which revolves around four key areas – readapt, reinforce, retain and restructure -- and supports the strategic repositioning of the ZF brand identity in the country, will aid its growth plans.





A global leader in driveline and chassis technology, among others, ZF has been in India for more than five decades, operating through eight entities, two wholly-owned subsidiaries, five JV partners, along with 14 manufacturing locations as well as a technology centre in Hyderabad. Last year, the firm announced the successful completion of the WABCO acquisition, a global supplier of primarily pneumatic braking control systems, tech and services. Besides, it also supplies fleet operators with fleet management solutions and diagnostic tools among other services. “ZF is doubling down its focus in India through a significant investment of around EUR 200 mn and strategic consolidation of its business domains with renewed impetus to drive growth over the next decade,” it said.