Audi starts booking for electric SUVs

Mumbai :

The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof, whereas the 'e-tron Sportback' is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline.





Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh.





Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India.





"The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.





"These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."





The new Audi vehicles are wholly driven by electric power, featuring plug-in and fast-charging convenience, advanced energy recuperation whilst driving.