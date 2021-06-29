Walmart Vriddhi to help MSMEs access medical support to navigate Covid

Bangalore :

MSMEs have been receiving capacity-building support via Walmart Vriddhi since the start of the pandemic, helping them grow to new markets through Flipkart and Walmart channels and the open marketplace.





Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, International Partnership Services at Walmart, said, "India's MSMEs are working hard to prioritize the well-being of those they care about while also navigating the unprecedented business impacts of COVID-19. Vriddhi Cares is designed to provide easy access to trusted healthcare and business advice so that MSMEs are equipped to help their families, workforce and communities get through this tough time."





With Vriddhi Cares, Walmart partner Swasti is providing free telecare services that offer remote access to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers via phone for MSMEs and their families and employees. These professionals can provide daily check-ins to monitor symptoms and offer counselling and support. The program further provides updated information on vaccine guidelines, home quarantine procedures and caregiving, in English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.





Offering pandemic-related business advice tailored to MSMEs, Vriddhi Cares also includes an ongoing webinar series that participants can join live or watch on demand. Topics are covered in-depth by guest experts, with opportunities for attendees to ask questions and share their concerns. Webinars held in the past month have covered workforce protection, pandemic protocols for factories, workforce health insurance schemes, access to financial support and digital marketing.





Jagjeet Harode, Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said: "Every day at Flipkart, we see the resilience and resourcefulness of India's small business owners in action. In the face of this devastating pandemic, more and more are turning to technology and e-commerce to help them keep their businesses operating and their employees in work. Vriddhi's aim to help MSMEs prosper has never been more important and we are honoured to travel this journey together with India's diverse MSME community."