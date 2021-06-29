Banking, oil and gas stocks pull indices lower

Mumbai :

Around 12.25 Sensex was trading at 52,575 lower by 160 points, down from its previous close of 52,735.59.





It opened at 52,795.76 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,816.42 and a low of 52,552.41 points.





The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,750.85, lower by 63.85 points or 0.4 per cent from its previous close.





The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, Power Grid and Asian Paints, while the major losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank.