UK watchdog bans cryptocurrency exchange Binance

London :

The watchdog didn’t say just why it blocked Binance but noted that an “imposition of requirements” kept Binance from operating.





Binance has until June 30 to confirm that it’s honouring the FCA’s demands, citing Financial Times, Engadget reported.





According to the report, in the past, it said it took regulatory obligations “very seriously” and was “committed” to honouring the rules wherever it operated.





Binance is one of the largest crypto exchanges on the planet, with locations around the world and an industry-leading trading volume of about $2.46 trillion as of May 2021.





The FCA’s crackdown could not only limit trading in a major market but hurt the company’s reputation. It’s not clear how easily Binance can address its situation, but it’s under more than a little pressure to act quickly.





Binance told Engadget this shouldn’t have a direct effect on activity through its main website.





Binance Markets Limited is legally separate and has “not yet launched” its UK business, the company said.