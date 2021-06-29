Tue, Jun 29, 2021

HDFC Bank buys 7.4 pc stake in Virtuoso Infotech

Published: Jun 29,202104:15 AM

Virtuoso Infotech Pvt Ltd, an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Preeti Nahar and Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, have announced their first investment fundraise.

Pune: HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited have acquired a 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech. Virtuoso Infotech specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. “We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso’s tech capabilities,” says Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech.

