HDFC Bank buys 7.4 pc stake in Virtuoso Infotech

Virtuoso Infotech Pvt Ltd, an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Preeti Nahar and Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, have announced their first investment fundraise.

Pune : HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited have acquired a 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech. Virtuoso Infotech specializes in product engineering and offers customized software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. "We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso's tech capabilities," says Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech.