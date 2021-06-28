Dr Reddy's announces commercial launch of COVID-19 drug 2-DG

New Delhi :

The company will supply the drug to major government as well as private hospitals across India, Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.





"In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand THE coverage to the rest of India," it added.





The drug manufactured by the company has a purity of 99.5 per cent and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs 990, with a subsidised rate offered to government institutions, Dr Reddy's said.





"2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr Reddy's Chairman Satish Reddy said.





The drug can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care, Dr Reddy's said.





Emergency use approval for the anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021, it added.





2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's. the filing said.





