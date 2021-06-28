After Air India, Cairn to target more Indian PSUs for recovery

New Delhi :

A lawyer representing the company said Cairn will bring lawsuits in several countries to make state-owned firms liable to pay the $1.2 billion plus interest and penalties that are due from the Indian government. Last month, Cairn brought a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are ‘alter egos’ and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award.





“There are a number of state enterprises which we are considering for enforcement action. Enforcement action will be soon and it may not be in the US,” said Dennis Hranitzky, head of the sovereign litigation practice at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a law firm representing the company. A three-member international arbitration tribunal that consisted of one judge appointed by India had unanimously in December overturned levy of taxes on Cairn retrospectively and ordered refund of shares sold, dividend confiscated and tax refunds withheld to recover such demand.





The government of India, despite participating in the arbitration proceeding over four years, has not accepted the award and has filed a ‘setting aside’ petition in a court in Netherlands - the seat of the arbitration. Pressed by its shareholders - some of whom are biggies of the financial world, Cairn is seeking to recover the award by confiscating assets and bank accounts of state-owned entities in foreign countries. “The (arbitration) award is registered and either recognised or soon to be recognised in several countries, and Cairn will continue to ramp up enforcement proceedings around the world to pursue the value of the award for its international shareholders,” he said.