Tata Consumer integrates functions to dominate FMCG business

Mumbai :

Addressing the shareholders at the company’s virtual annual general meeting, Chandrasekaran who is also the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, said TCPL will launch Eight O’Clock, America’s original gourmet coffee, in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model next week.





‘’The company now has a portfolio, which covers tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks...,’’ he said.





To achieve the next level of growth by leveraging this expanded product portfolio, Chandrasekaran said TCPL ‘’is now implementing and integrating its distribution network and supply chain to drive efficiency, and more importantly, agility, undertaking an end-to-end digitalisation of channel partners and field force...’’ Stating that the company is focusing on ‘’bolstering its e-commerce capabilities, and a few products have been already launched in its DTC model’’, he said, ‘’I’m also happy to say the Eight O’Clock coffee will be launched in the DTC model next week.’’ TCPL is also using data analytics for strategic planning and is working to make its products available everywhere, and all the time, he added.