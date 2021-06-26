EVs to dominate sales 5 years sooner than expected: EY

New Delhi :

Accordingly, EY deployed its ‘Mobility Lens Forecaster’, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered forecast modelling tool that provides an outlook for the supply and demand of mobility products and services through 2050 to derive these results.





The latest predictions show that by 2028 EV sales in Europe will surpass those of other powertrains, a trend that will be repeated in China by 2033 and in the US by 2036.





Besides, the analysis shows that by 2045, non-EV sales will shrink to less than 1 per cent of overall sales.





In terms of EV sales volumes, Europe is expected to lead the way until 2031, with China taking the lead from 2032 to 2050.





As per Randall Miller, EY Global Advanced Manufacturing and Mobility Leader: “A mix of changing consumer attitudes, ambitious climate-focused regulations and technology evolution is about to change the landscape of vehicle buying forever. While the automotive industry has begun to more fully embrace the move toward electrification, the impact of this seismic shift is arriving sooner than many expected.” With the global auto industry continuing to recover from the issues it faced due to the pandemic, it will be met by a new group of car buyers, the report said.