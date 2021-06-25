Silver futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery gained Rs 537, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 68,270 per kg in 7,995 lots.





Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.





Globally, silver was trading 0.87 per cent higher at USD 26.32 per ounce in New York