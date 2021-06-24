Verizon names Vijayaraman Subramanian as VP, MD for India

New Delhi :

He takes over from Kalyani Sekar, who moved to the US to take on a global leadership role within the organisation.





Verizon India (Verizon Data Services India) is part of the global telecom major Verizon and works on varied systems, applications and initiatives to help deliver digital experiences for customers and businesses.





As an innovation hub, Verizon India plays a critical role in the development of new technologies as well as the day-to-day operation of Verizon's business.





Established in June 2001, Verizon India has about 6,000 people in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.





Subramanian, who has been with Verizon India since its inception in 2001, has led multiple business teams and played a significant role in driving comprehensive solutions for Verizon's network and technology needs, the statement said.





Prior to this new role, he was the Interim head for Verizon India and has been integral to organisation-wide initiatives like talent transformation, driving innovation through intrapreneurship and engaging with the external ecosystem, including startups and academia.