Renault Nissan to follow TN's uniform guidelines at shop floor

Chennai :

The court also ordered Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to inspect the factory early next month and posted the case after that.

The Directorate of Industrial Safety after inspecting the factories of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Renault Nissan Automotive and Ford India Private Ltd had recommended the following in its report:

Reducing the conveyor speed, relocation of jobs to different stations/sub-assembly areas shall be implemented;

Create new workstations to reduce the number of jobs per station;

Reduce the number of jobs per station by diverting some jobs to sub-assembly areas and pre-assembled modules may be introduced in the assembly lines;

Convert workstation with more than two workers into two worker works stations by reallocation of jobs;

Location and sequence of jobs in workstations shall be adjusted to maintain social distancing;

Provide face shields to workers;

Overlapping of workers due to job carryover to be avoided by providing extra allowance by stopover of the conveyor and necessary set up should be made for conveyor to be stopped;

Vaccination of all the workers on the assembly line.

The counsel for Renault Nissan Automotive said there was nothing in the state government report on consulting the workers in job allocation.

On the other hand, the counsel for the workers union Renault Nissan (India) Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) said it is the workers who know the job and who does the job and they need to be consulted in job allocation while following the uniform guidelines.

The counsel for RNITS said the conveyor line of Renault Nissan is shorter than that of Hyundai Motor and hence the conveyor speed has to be taken into account.

According to the inspection report, Hyundai Motor has a total manpower of pre-lock down 12,291, post lockdown 10,532. The company rolled out 2,535 cars per day prior to the lockdown and post lockdown it was 1,816 cars per day.

The total length of Hyundai Motor's two conveyors and its speed are: I-960 metres, 4.8 metre/minute II-1,891.5 metres, 5.94 metre per minute.

While there was no speed change in the conveyor line pre and post lockdown the number of work stations has been increased in assembly line I at Hyundai Motor.



