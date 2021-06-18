Sensex tumbles 650 points, metal, oil and gas lead selloff

Mumbai :

The across-the-board selloff was led by metal, oil and gas and financial stocks.

Around 11.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 51,668.59, lower by 654.74 points or 1.25 per cent from its previous close of 52,323.33.

It opened at 52,568.07 and has touched an intra-day high of 52,586.41 and a low of 51,647.90 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,470.45, lower by 220.95 points or 1.41 per cent from its previous close.