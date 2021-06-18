IKEA woos Bengaluru shoppers via eCommerce, mobile shopping app

Bangalore :

There will be over 8,000 home furnishing products and solutions to choose from, it said in a statement.





The company opened its second IKEA India store in Navi Mumbai in December 2020. IKEA already has online presence in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.





IKEA India CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer) Peter Betzel said Karnataka is a vital market for IKEA and Bengaluru is one of the largest home furnishing markets in India.





It will also open a big store, close to 400,000 sqft here within a year.