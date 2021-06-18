PharmEasy set to buy Thyrocare?

Chennai :

As per the report, the online medical entity PharmEasy is in advanced negotiations with Thyrocare. Incidentally, API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, is gearing up for an IPO listing that is aimed at raising over $1 billion this financial year.





A Velumani founded the diagnostics services chain Thyrocare in 1996. In 2011, he set up the Coimbatore-based Nueclear Healthcare. After a 14-year stint at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre he took the entrepreneurial plunge. Velumani has gone on to create the Thyrocare brand, that is pegged to have a market cap of over $500 million.