Vodafone Idea launches eSIM service in Kolkata

Kolkata :

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows one to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM. It is a small chip inside the phone.





The technology will enable postpaid customers "to enjoy the benefits of convenience and flexibility of having more than one sim even on a single sim device," Vodafone Idea Cluster Business Head- (East), Shivan Bhargava said in a statement.





The company's eSIM service is now available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata Maharashtra and Goa.