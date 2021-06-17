Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,005, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 47,501 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,746 lots.





Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.





Globally, gold traded 2.82 per cent lower at USD 1,809 an ounce in New York.