India’s 20-21 banana exports grew in volume and value, touched Rs 619 crore

New Delhi :

The latest figure shows an increase in export of 1.34 lakh metric tonne banana (valued at Rs 413 crore) in 2018-19. India exported 1.95 lakh metric tonne banana valued at Rs 660 crore in 2019-20.





“India’s banana export has been rising sharply because of adoption of farm practices as per the global standards,” the Ministry said. India is the world’s leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 pc in total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh contribute over 70 pc of the country’s banana production.