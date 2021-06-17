India’s 20-21 banana exports grew in volume and value, touched Rs 619 crore

India’s banana export is expected to continue its growth this year in terms of volume as well as value. A total of 1.91 lakh tonne worth Rs 619 crore has been exported so far, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.
New Delhi:
The latest figure shows an increase in export of 1.34 lakh metric tonne banana (valued at Rs 413 crore) in 2018-19. India exported 1.95 lakh metric tonne banana valued at Rs 660 crore in 2019-20.
“India’s banana export has been rising sharply because of adoption of farm practices as per the global standards,” the Ministry said. India is the world’s leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 pc in total output. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh contribute over 70 pc of the country’s banana production.
Conversations