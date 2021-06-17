Net direct tax doubles at Rs 1.85 lakh crore

New Delhi :

The net direct tax collections (after adjusting refunds) between April 1-June 15 stood at Rs 1,85,871 crore, compared to Rs 92,762 crore over the corresponding period of the preceding year, representing an increase of 100.4 per cent over the collections of the preceding year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.





Refunds amounting to Rs 30,731 crore have been issued in current fiscal.





The gross collection of direct taxes for this fiscal stood at over Rs 2.16 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. The gross corporate income tax mop up stood at Rs 96,923 cr and personal income tax stood at over Rs 1.19 lakh crore.