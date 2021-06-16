May retail sales dip 79pc from pre-COVID levels in 2019

New Delhi :

The decline comes on the back of the lockdowns across states amid the second wave of COVID-19.





With sales down 34 per cent in May 2021, categories such as food and grocery fared better than categories like footwear (-86 per cent), beauty, wellness and personal care (-87 per cent) and sports goods (-80 per cent) as compared to pre-Covid sales levels (May 2019).





Retailers across regions are reflecting a deep fall in sales with southern India at ‘-73 pc’ in May 2021 as compared to May 2019 pre-covid sales, eastern region at ‘-75 pc’, while western and northern regions have indicated ‘-83 pc’ sales in May 2021 as compared to May 2019. Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said: “Retailers are looking forward to some improvement in June with gradual unlocking.” The RAI statement noted many of the states have now slowly begun to open all forms of retail in a calibrated manner.