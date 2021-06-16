43pc consumers boycotted Chinese products last year

New Delhi :

Of those Indian consumers who purchased them, 60 per cent bought only 1-2 items.





Majority who purchased made in China products did so as they are the cheapest available option and offer value for money.





However, 40 per cent of them also highlighted uniqueness and 38 per cent highlighted quality as a differentiator and that is something the Government of India and Indian manufacturers and MSMEs must act upon.





Post the attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan valley, many Indians had expressed their intent to boycott Chinese-made products. The survey conducted in November 2020 around the festive season indicated that 71 pc of Indian consumers did not buy Made in China products. Of those Indian consumers who bought made-in-China products in the last 12 months, 60 pc bought only 1-2 items. 14 pc said they bought 3-5 products, 7 pc bought 5-10, 2 pc said 10-15, and another 2 pc said over 20 products.