Accenture to acquire German firm Umlaut for engineering tech

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.





Umlaut is an engineering consulting and services firm headquartered in Aachen, Germany. The acquisition will add 4,200 engineers and consultants across 17 countries, including India.





“The move will significantly scale Accenture’s deep engineering capabilities to help companies use digital technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G to transform how they design, engineer and manufacture their products as well as embed sustainability,” a statement said. This will help expand Accenture’s capabilities across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace and defence, telecommunications, energy and utilities.