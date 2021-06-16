Udaan invested over Rs 4,000 cr across verticals, eyes 100pc growth

New Delhi :

Udaan co-founders Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta, in an internal mail on Tuesday, highlighted that the company has completed five years of operations this week.





“What started off as an idea to transform the trade ecosystem in the country by solving problems of millions of small businesses across ‘Bharat’ leveraging technology, is today a reality. We are well on track to become India’s largest Commerce platform, not just the biggest e-commerce platform,” the founders said.





Over the years, Udaan’s business model has continued to evolve as per the market requirements and become sharper, the founders said in their note.





“We have invested more than Rs 4,000 crore in the past 12-18 months across different pillars of business - technology, supply chain, category, credit, people, compliance, etc - to accelerate and strengthen our capabilities. This is already showing in our growth and we continue to aim for 100 per cent y-o-y growth this financial year,” they said.





Founded in 2016, Udaan has over 3 million users and more than 30,000 sellers on its platform. It has over 1.7 million, including retailers, Kirana shops, HoReCa, chemists, and farmers, and more than 5 lakh different products curated across 2,500 brands.





It delivers around 1.5-1.75 lakh orders daily, and 4.5 million deliveries a month. In February this year, Udaan had said it planned to expand warehouse capacity by fivefold to 50 million sq ft across states in the next 7-8 years.