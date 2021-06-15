Vedanta enhances Covid relief measures for employees

New Delhi :

Accordingly, it will provide salary and other benefits to the families of the deceased employees till their notional retirement date.

"Considering the fatalities caused by Covid-19 and the recent black fungus epidemic, the company is providing benefits to the family members of the deceased employees in the form of continued payments of last drawn fixed salary till their notional date of retirement," the company said.

"The company will also continue the Mediclaim insurance coverage till the notional date of their retirement besides providing education assistance for two children till graduation," it added.

Besides, it also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased business partners.

Furthermore, the company aims to vaccinate 1.2 lakh employees and business partners in India.

Notably, the company is spending around Rs 12.6 crore to procure vaccine doses in bulk for the employees and business partners.

In addition, it will provide 'Covid Kawach Insurance' to their business partners that includes 'term life and hospitalisation'.