Amara Raja to invest in lithium-ion batteries, expand current business verticals

Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said it has decided to invest in green technologies, including in lithium-ion batteries, to capitalise on fast-evolving trends in the energy and mobility sectors.
The company’s board has decided to expand its lead-acid batteries business and set up a new ‘’Energy SBU’’ encompassing lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, energy storage systems, advanced home energy solutions and related products and services, the company said.
The vital role played by lead-acid technology across a variety of applications provide significant growth opportunities in both domestic and international markets, it added.
On the other hand, the emergence of lithium as an alternative energy storage technology opens up new and exciting growth opportunities, it noted.
