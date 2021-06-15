e-filing glitches: I-T dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance

New Delhi :

The I-T department issued a circular allowing manual filing of Form 15CA/15CB (required for foreign remittances) with banks till June 30, so that business transactions may go on. The forms will be uploaded online on the e-filing portal later, it added.





The new portal, www.incometax.gov.in, was launched last Monday (June 7), with the tax department as well as the government saying it was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.





But users complained of technical issues from the very first day and not everything has been fixed even after a week, CAs said, adding that taxpayers are unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked ‘coming soon’.





In a statement, the I-T department said, “In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till June 30, 2021.”