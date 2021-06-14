Adani Group stocks tumble, Adani Enterprises dips 25 pc amid reports of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts

New Delhi :

Adani Enterprises tumbled 24.99 per cent to Rs 1,201.10, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plummeted 18.75 per cent to Rs 681.50 on the BSE.





Among others, Adani Green Energy dipped 5 per cent to Rs 1,165.35, Adani Total Gas fell 5 per cent to Rs 1,544.55, Adani Transmission declined 5 per cent to Rs 1,517.25 and Adani Power slumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 140.90.





All these stocks hit their respective lower circuit limits.





According to media reports, the National Securities Depository Ltd has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds which together own shares in four Adani Group companies.





These accounts were frozen on or before May 31, the report added.