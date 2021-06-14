Sensex down 300 points, finance, auto stocks lead selloff

Mumbai :

The across-the-board selloff was led by auto, finance and banking stocks.

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,166.60, lower by 308.16 points or 0.59 per cent from its previous close of 52,474.76.

It opened at 52,492.34 and touched a high of 52,542.66 and a low of 51,936.31 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,676.60, lower by 122.75 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close.

The major losers on the Sensex so far were State Bank of India, HDFC and NTPC, while the top gainers were Infosys, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services.