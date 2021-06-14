Byju’s raises 350 mn USD, turns most valuable start-up at 16.5 bn USD

New Delhi :

As per CB Insights data, as of June 2021, Byju’s is the 11th most valuable startup in the world.The total number of unicorns worldwide is 708 with a valuation of $ 2319 billion.





Chinese company Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, is the most valuable startup in the world with a valuation of $140 billion.Byju’s investors include Tencent Holdings, Lightspeed India Partners and Sequoia Capital India.





It has recently raised $350 million from UBS, private equity giant Blackstone, Abu Dhabi state fund ADQ, Phoenix Rising and video conference firm Zoom’s founder Eric Yuan.One97 Communications, the parent company of Byju’s, has a valuation of $16 billion with investors like Intel Capital, Sapphire Ventures and Alibaba Group.