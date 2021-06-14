No plans to make vaccine: Sun Pharma

Mumbai :

The Mumbai-based company, which is strong in various generic therapeutic segments, is eyeing biosimilars to fuel its future growth.“I think our preliminary assessment indicates that vaccines will require a dedicated manufacturing facility and it cannot be produced in a facility where we are making multiple other products,” Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said in a call with analysts.





The billionaire industrialist noted that for getting into vaccine production, a completely new set of manufacturing infrastructure is required.“So, that’s broadly our understanding. So, we currently don’t have any facility which we are looking at for producing vaccines,” Shanghvi said.On the biosimilar front, he noted that the drug firm is looking to develop a range of such products.





“We are evaluating development of some biosimilars which can be classified amongst the third wave of biosimilars,” Shanghvi said while clarifying that the company is looking at 2030 kind of timeline for such products to hit the market. A biosimilar is a product which is similar to another already approved biological medicine.





The company is looking at products which have significant future patent expiry dates so that it could be amongst the first firms to get initial approvals, Shanghvi said.“That’s the focus and priority. And that’s not the only (thing), there are multiple priorities, and also (we are) trying to find a way by which we can leverage our presence in the market so that we can successfully build a biosimilars portfolio,” he added. He noted the development of the biosimilars would not be a ‘big drain’ on the company’s cash flow and profitability.