Dell leads as global server market revenue grows 12 pc in Q1

New Delhi :

Worldwide server shipments grew 8.3 per cent (on-year) to nearly 2.8 million units in the first quarter, according to the IDC.





"The considerable increase of server investments during the quarter were also buoyed by global economic tailwinds along with increased investments targeting the modernisation of business applications, datacenter infrastructure, and IT operations," said Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC.





HPE/H3C was the second largest company, accounting for 15.9 per cent of the total revenue.





Inspur/Inspur Power Systems and Lenovo were tied for the third sport with 7.2 per cent and 6.9 per cent respective share of total revenue.





Sales of volume servers were up 15.4 per cent to $17.3 billion during the quarter, while midrange server sales declined 2.7 per cent to $2.4 billion.





High-end server sales grew 0.1 per cent to $1.2 billion.





On a geographic basis, server revenue in China was up 29.1 per cent (YoY) while Asia/Pacific (excluding China and Japan) increased 16.6 per cent.





Revenue generated from x86 servers increased 10.9 per cent in Q1 to $18.7 billion while non-x86 server revenue grew 23 per cent to $2.2 billion, the report said.