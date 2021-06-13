CAIT urges Comm Min to direct CCI to initiate probe against Amazon, Flipkart

New Delhi :

In a communication to the minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also asked for immediate issuance of a fresh press note of the FDI policy for e-commerce sector with a monitoring mechanism to ensure that law of the land prevails and no one violates it.





Every company indulging into any e-commerce activity through any type of electronic mode has to take a registration number from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said traders across the country will observe June 14-21 as 'E-Commerce Purification Week'.





It urged the minister ''to direct the CCI to immediately initiate the investigation proceedings against Amazon and Flipkart.''