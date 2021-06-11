Nvidia to buy start-up DeepMap

Bangalore :

DeepMap was founded five years ago by Wu and Mark Wheeler, veterans of Google, Apple and Baidu, among other companies.





The US-based company has developed a high-definition mapping solution that has already been validated by the AV industry with a wide array of potential customers around the world, Nvidia said in a statement.





“The acquisition is an endorsement of DeepMap’s unique vision, technology and people,” said Ali Kani, VP and GM of Automotive at Nvidia. The acquisition is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2021.





“DeepMap is expected to extend our mapping products, help us scale worldwide map operations and expand our full self-driving expertise,” Kani added. Nvidia will continue working with DeepMap’s ecosystem to meet their needs, investing in new capabilities and services for new and existing partners.





“Joining forces with Nvidia will allow our technology to scale more quickly and benefit people sooner,” said James Wu, co-founder-CEO, DeepMap.