Virus causes passenger vehicle sales to nosedive 66pc in May

New Delhi :

Passenger vehicle wholesales in May stood at 88,045 units, as compared to 2,61,633 units in April. As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers dropped by 65 per cent to 3,52,717 units, compared to 9,95,097 units in April. Motorcycle sales declined 56 per cent last month to 2,95,257 units, as against 6,67,841 units in April. Similarly, scooter dispatches to showrooms were down 83 per cent to 50,294 units, from 3,00,462 units in April this year. Three-wheeler sales declined by 91 per cent to 1,251 units, as compared to 13,728 units in April. Vehicle sales across categories saw a dip of 65 pc to 4,42,013 units last month, as against 12,70,458 units in April this year.





Rajesh Menon, DG, SIAM said many states were under lockdown for most part of the May thus impacting overall sales and production during the month.