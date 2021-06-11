Gold jumps Rs 441, silver zooms Rs 1,148

New Delhi :

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,089 per 10 gram.





Silver also jumped Rs 1,148 to Rs 71,432 per kg, from Rs 70,284 per kg in the previous trade.





In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,896 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 28.15 per ounce.





HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading at USD 1,896 per ounce on Friday.