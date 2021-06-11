Sensex, Nifty climb new highs, end at record closing levels

Mumbai :

Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) touched their all-time intra-day highs of 52,641.53 and 15,835.55 points, respectively.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal and IT stocks.

Sensex closed at 52,474.76, higher by 174.29 points, or 0.33 per cent, from its previous close of 52,300.47.

It had opened at 52,477.19 and touched an intra-day low of 52,388.95 points.

The Nifty50 closed at 15,799.35, higher by 61.60 points, or 0.39 per cent, from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Power Grid, and Tata Consultancy Services, while Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.