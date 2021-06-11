Sun TV Network logs 11 percent growth in net profit

Chennai :

According to the company, it has earned a net profit of about Rs 1,520.41 crore last fiscal up from a net profit of about Rs 1,371.83 crore logged in FY20.

Sun TV's total revenue was about Rs 3,388.03 crore last year, down from Rs 3,653.35 crore earned in FY20.

The advertisement revenues for the year was at Rs 994.03 crore as against Rs 1,336.91crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2020.

The subscription revenues for the year were up about 10 per cent at about Rs 1,721.48 crore, as against about Rs 1,562.23 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2020.