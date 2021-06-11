BookMyShow lays off 200 employees amid pandemic woes

New Delhi :

The move comes a year after the company laid off 270 employees across its offices in India and globally.





Taking to Twitter, Ashish Hemrajani, CEO and Co-founder of Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates BookMyShow, said: "COVID19 has taught me many lessons & I learnt another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented & performance driven individuals, each & everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for @bookmyshow and asking me if they could help me in any way possible."





Hemrajani further said that he would support the affected staff to get new jobs and also asked for information on any available job opportunities.





"And for me, finding each of them a new home, where a new journey can begin, was the easy choice. So if you have leads, please DM me & we will do the needful. They will contribute incredibly to the growth of your wonderful firms. I'm sure we will all come out stronger," the CEO said.