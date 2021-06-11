Eightfold AI arranges 220 mn USD led by SoftBank Vision Fund

Artificial Intelligence-powered talent platform Eightfold AI has raised a $220 mn in its Series E funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2.
New Delhi:
It has raised over $410 mn to date, with $350 mn coming in the last six months. Eightfold AI said that the funds will be used to continue the rapid growth and development of its talent intelligence platform and expand its growing partner ecosystem.
“Current HR systems were designed to address issues from a previous era,” said its Founder-CEO Ashutosh Garg.
