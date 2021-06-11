Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Tata Digital set to acquire majority stake in 1MG

Published: Jun 11,202105:24 AM

Tata Digital Ltd, a wholly-owned arm of Tata Sons, on Thursday said it will acquire a majority stake in 1MG Technologies Ltd, an online healthcare marketplace.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.Just  days  after  the  company  said  it  will  invest  $75  million  (around Rs 550 cr) in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake, Tata Digital said its investment in 1MG is in line  with  Tata  Group’s  vision  of  creating  a  digital  ecosystem  which  addresses  the  consumer  needs   across   categories   in   a   unified manner.

Tata  Digital  said  e-pharmacy,  e-diagnostics  and  tele-consultation  are  critical  segments  in   this   ecosystem   and   have   been among the fastest growing segments  in  this  space,  as  this  sector enabled access to health-care through the pandemic.The     overall     market     is     around  USD  1  billion  and  is  expected to grow at around 50 per   cent   Compound   Annual   Growth  Rate  (CAGR)  driven  by   increased   health   awareness   among   consumers   and   greater convenience. This category will form a key element of  the  Tata  Digital  ecosystem  offering.

“The    investment    in    1MG    strengthens   Tata’s   ability   to   provide  superior  customer  experience     and     high     quality     healthcare products & services in  the  e-pharmacy  and  e-diagnostics  space  through  a  technology-led platform,” Tata Digital CEO Pratik Pal said.1MG   Co-founder   and   CEO   Prashant  Tandon  said,  the  investment  by  the  Tatas  “marks  a     significant     milestone     in     1MG’s      journey      to      make      high-quality   healthcare   products  and  services  accessible  to  customers across India.”Started    in    2015,    1MG    is    among  the  leading  players  in  the eHealth space.The     salt-to-software     conglomerate Tata group has been on  an  acquisition  spree  in  the  e-commerce  space.

Last  month  it  bought  a  majority  stake  in  online grocery seller BigBasket for an undisclosed sum of money, pitting it against the likes of billionaire   Mukesh   Ambani’s   Reliance and Amazon.

