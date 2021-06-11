Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Agri-tech Co WayCool plans 20 mn USD capex

Published: Jun 11,202105:24 AM

Farm to dining plate agri commerce company WayCool Foods and Products has an investment kitty of $20 million to invest in companies with complementary capabilities, said a top company official.

Chennai:
He   also   said   the   investment kitty will be used for capex  towards  technology  and automation.The  Rs  400  crore  turnover   company   which   had   earlier  acquired  two  companies, a logistics provider and a ready-to-cook maker, has  raised  about  $46  million   equity   and   debt   till   date.

“We  move  about  500  ton per day across regions. There are companies available  with  specialised  skills  in  specific  supply  chains.  We  will  make  investments  in  select  segment  specialists,   as   they   complement   our   capabilities   and   save   wastage,”  said  Karthik  Jayaraman,    CEO-Co-Founder,    WayCool    Foods    and    Products.  “We  are  also  investing in automation.

Last year our $20 million investments    were    in    capacity    building   and   this   year   it   will  be  in  capability  building,” he added.Largely a B2B food products  supplier  (source  from  farmers/farmer    producer    organisations  directly  and  supply   to   retail   outlets/bulk  buyers)  in  the  southern markets and in Maharashtra,  WayCool  Foods  is  also in the retail space with its SunnyBee retail outlets.

On  the  technology  side,  the  investment  will  be  for  making    WayCool’s    integrated   platform   scalable,   add   artificial   intelligence   for    demand    forecasting,    supply   planning   and   reduced  waste,  sales  enablement  (recommendation  engines)   and   crop   management  (weather  based  advisory,     disease     identification) and have digital lending features.In   respect   of   automation  the  plan  is  to  make  it  100  percent  from  the  cur-rent  60  per  cent  for  fresh  produce and scale up pack-ing capacity.

