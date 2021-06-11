Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Southern Health Foods eyes aggressive growth in FY22

Published: Jun 11,202105:23 AM

Southern Health Foods aims aggressive growth in the ongoing financial year backed by demand for immunity boosting products.

New Delhi: With its recently launched women health drink ‘Manna iStrong’, it expects business growth in the next six months. “We expect every innovation to add 1 to 2 pc to the business within the first 6 months of launch. With Manna iStrong, we look for a similar contribution,” said Murugan Narayanaswamy, CEO, Southern Health Foods. Manna iStrong is a specially formulated blend of multigrain base with key vitamins, minerals and a rich source of antioxidants, it said

