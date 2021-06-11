Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Hisense’s TV production unit to debut in India

Jun 11,2021

Consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer Hisense on Thursday announced to set up a manufacturing plant in India and expand its product portfolio with new launches this year.

The company said it will set up a local manufacturing plant with a capacity  to  produce  two  million  TVs within the next two years.“Hisense   entered   the   Indian   market  last  year  and  got  a  phenomenal  response  from  the  consumers.

To  meet  the  growing  demand for our television range we are  ramping  up  our  local  manufacturing capabilities and will be setting  up  a  TV  manufacturing  plant of 2 million capacity within the  next  two  years,”  said  Rishi  Tandon, COO, Hisense India.

The  company  will  launch  70-inch  Mega  TV,  65-inch  and  50-inch  Tornado  TV  with  102W  JBL  six speaker system in the country this month.It  will  also  introduce  an  array  of  products  including  laser  TVs,  washing  machines,  refrigerators  and  audio  products  this  festive  season.

The  brand  has  partnered  with  EURO 2020 as the official sponsor for  the  mega  sporting  event  this  year. Hisense will also be the official sponsor of Qatar FIFA world Cup 2022.The  company  has  footprint  in  over  160  countries,  along  with  14  manufacturing facilities

